Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 304,141 Shares

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80.

Shares of FOCS opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 185.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

