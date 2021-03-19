CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 548 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $53,647,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $732.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,100.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $800.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.05. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

