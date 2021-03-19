Royal Bank of Canada Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $35.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

