SSP Group’s (SSPPF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Peel Hunt cut SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SSPPF stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

