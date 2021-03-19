London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $24.78 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

