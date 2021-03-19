London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $24.78 on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

