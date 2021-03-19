OST (OST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.53 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $22.14 million and $2.53 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00626375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00033764 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST (OST) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

