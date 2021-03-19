Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%.

CRBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

CRBP stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572,065 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,137,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $705,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

