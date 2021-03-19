UBS Group Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €10.00 ($11.76) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.46 ($11.13).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

