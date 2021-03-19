Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 264.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

