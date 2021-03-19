Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Eaton by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 42,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,413,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,949,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $136.96 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.