Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at about $37,840,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394,865 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after acquiring an additional 314,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 270,245 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,927,000 after acquiring an additional 211,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

KLIC opened at $49.62 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

