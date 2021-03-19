Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $46,000 in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Insiders have sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $838,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

