Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,137 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $24,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,584,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.