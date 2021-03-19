Eaton Vance Management Acquires 42,148 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,148 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $27,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

