Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,899 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of KKR opened at $47.81 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

