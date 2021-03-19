Ossiam Trims Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,096 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Incyte were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

