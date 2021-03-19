Ossiam Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ossiam reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

