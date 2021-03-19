Ossiam Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $401.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.86 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

