Ossiam Sells 32,846 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,846 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.69.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $209.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.58. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

