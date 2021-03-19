TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given Buy Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.65.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$56.97 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$47.25 and a 1 year high of C$67.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.40 per share, with a total value of C$116,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,800. Also, Director Joel E. Hunter purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$61.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$246,470.40. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,250 shares of company stock worth $490,986.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.