Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Sell Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their sell rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $40.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.52.

NASDAQ STX opened at $73.87 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $7,967,587.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,907.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

