Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded to Outperform by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.58.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

