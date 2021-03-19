People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given New $20.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.75 to $20.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

PBCT stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,426,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

