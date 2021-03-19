American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 463,566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

NYSE AMH opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 119.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 221,728 shares of company stock worth $7,162,095 over the last ninety days. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.