Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,704 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Okta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Okta by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $209.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.92. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.52 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,208 shares of company stock valued at $37,353,380. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

