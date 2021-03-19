Ossiam Buys 461 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,426.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,858,000 after buying an additional 80,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $321.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.28 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.41.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

