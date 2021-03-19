Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $267.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.62. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,784.35 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

