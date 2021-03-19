FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.55 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, FLO has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One FLO token can currently be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $11.55 million and approximately $95,479.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000142 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Token Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

