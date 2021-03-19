Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $508,000 Investment in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BREZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,352,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,696,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000.

Shares of BREZ stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

