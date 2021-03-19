8,549 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in JFrog by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,045,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after buying an additional 317,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.59. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

