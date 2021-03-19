Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $146,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other news, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,029.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

