Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,347 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,722,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Shares of BWXT opened at $64.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $65.76. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.