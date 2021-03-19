Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 78 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,560,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after buying an additional 226,005 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $54,002,000. Finally, Himension Fund purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $53,912,000.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $304,787.34. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,213 shares of company stock valued at $44,413,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

Coupa Software stock opened at $249.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.11. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

