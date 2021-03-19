Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,143 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after buying an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $83,833,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after buying an additional 436,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $179.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.12 and its 200-day moving average is $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.05.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

