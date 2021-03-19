Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $7.71 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Masco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Masco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,591,000 after buying an additional 364,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Masco by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.10 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

