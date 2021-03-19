Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 288 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $105.40 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

