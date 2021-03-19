Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Sells $206,261.34 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $206,261.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,925.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Thursday, December 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 2,724 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $340,772.40.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.