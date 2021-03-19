IMV (TSE:IMV) Price Target Lowered to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares to C$5.25 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, December 4th.

IMV stock opened at C$3.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.57. IMV has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$9.25.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

