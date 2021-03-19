Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

