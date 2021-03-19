Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OEZVY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Verbund from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell.

Verbund stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

