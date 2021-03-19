Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.66 bln for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.63-0.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $22.53 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

