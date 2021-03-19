Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Posts Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 4,285,935 shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,929,288.75. Company insiders own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.