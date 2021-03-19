Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $607.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,942 over the last ninety days. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.