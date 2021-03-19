Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.
Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $607.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.92.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
