Desjardins Weighs in on CAE Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CAE from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.38.

CAE stock opened at C$35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CAE has a 1-year low of C$14.26 and a 1-year high of C$39.44. The company has a market cap of C$10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 901.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.75.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.