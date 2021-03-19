PirateCash Hits Market Cap of $2.91 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $26,365.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000142 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,217,670 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

