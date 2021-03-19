Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

SHAK stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.28, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $5,087,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,387,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

