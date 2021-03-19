Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 202 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,027.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,186.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,184.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,812.00 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.