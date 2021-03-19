Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,011 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

CUBE stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $39.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

