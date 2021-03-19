Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 1,282.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,594.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $2,852,539.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

