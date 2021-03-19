The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) PT Raised to $42.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,699,786. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

